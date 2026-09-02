Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Iran says 11 killed in US strikes

By Agencies and ToI Staff Today, 7:56 am Edit

Iran said that US strikes on its territory killed 11 people, state media reports, after a fresh attack in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

“The Deputy Governor of Khuzestan Province for Security and Law Enforcement Affairs said that last night’s US missile attack on three locations in the province left seven people dead and eight injured,” state-run IRNA says.

It came after the Iranian Red Crescent said yesterday that four people including a child were killed and more than 50 people wounded by a US attack at a wedding in southern Sirik county.

The tolls cannot be independently verified.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.