Nepal-Tibet flood death toll jumps to 1,225, with 4,757 missing
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Devastating floods on the China-Nepal border killed at least 1,204 people in Nepal, with 4,216 still missing, the disaster authority says a week after the disaster last Wednesday.
Chinese state media reports 21 people killed in Tibet and 541 people missing, taking the total toll from the August 26 disaster to 1,225 dead, and 4,757 missing.
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