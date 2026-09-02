Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Nepal-Tibet flood death toll jumps to 1,225, with 4,757 missing

By AFP Today, 5:52 pm Edit
Residents sit beside debris as they salvage belongings following flash floods at Devighat in Nepal’s Nuwakot district on August 31, 2026. (Arun SANKAR/AFP)
Residents sit beside debris as they salvage belongings following flash floods at Devighat in Nepal’s Nuwakot district on August 31, 2026. (Arun SANKAR/AFP)

Devastating floods on the China-Nepal border killed at least 1,204 people in Nepal, with 4,216 still missing, the disaster authority says a week after the disaster last Wednesday.

Chinese state media reports 21 people killed in Tibet and 541 people missing, taking the total toll from the August 26 disaster to 1,225 dead, and 4,757 missing.

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