Flight from Tel Aviv to Mauritius said canceled after local authorities barred it for political reasons

Israeli tourism company Spirit World Productions says it canceled a flight to the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius after local authorities refused to let it land.

The company said it received information that “political-diplomatic calculations” guided the local authorities’ decision to bar the Air Seychelles flight that was scheduled to take off from Ben Gurion Airport this morning.

“We did everything we could until the last moment so that the flight would go ahead as planned,” says Spirit World Productions CEO Tali Yativ. “We’re continuing to work with all relevant parties to help travelers and assist them individually, and with Air Seychelles to receive the full information.”