Pakistan says it is pressing on with efforts to bring US, Iran back to negotiations

Pakistan says it remains engaged with the United States and Iran, with support from regional countries, in efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back to the negotiating table.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi tells a weekly news briefing in Islamabad that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan this week, as part of those efforts.

Andrabi said Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also met his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on the sidelines of the summit.

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, traveled to Iran last week as part of Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts to help end the conflict and revive efforts to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, Andrabi says.

“Regional de-escalation, breaking the military stalemate and exploring a negotiated settlement to restore regional peace and stability were discussed” during Munir’s visit to Tehran, he says.