Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Reports: 2 killed after settlers and IDF troops enter West Bank village

By Nurit Yohanan 2 September 2026, 10:51 pm Edit

Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media report that two of the three Palestinians who were shot earlier in the village of al-Mughayyir, in the Ramallah area, have died of their wounds. Both were 19 years old.

In recent hours, settlers and soldiers were filmed entering the village, while Palestinian media reported that troops fired tear gas.

The IDF has yet to comment on the incident.

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