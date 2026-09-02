Reports: 2 killed after settlers and IDF troops enter West Bank village
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media report that two of the three Palestinians who were shot earlier in the village of al-Mughayyir, in the Ramallah area, have died of their wounds. Both were 19 years old.
In recent hours, settlers and soldiers were filmed entering the village, while Palestinian media reported that troops fired tear gas.
The IDF has yet to comment on the incident.
الشاب عمر النعسان والفتى خليل شحادة واللذين قضيا برصاص الاحتلال في المغير قبل قليل#صورة pic.twitter.com/vl1zBrBd7M
— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) September 2, 2026
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