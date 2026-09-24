Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Israel’s Abu Farchi sent off after gun gesture celebration in soccer match against Austria

By Reuters Today, 1:24 am
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Israel’s Saied Abu Farchi, right, scores his sides first goal past Austria’s Philipp Lienhart during the Nations League Group B3 soccer match between Austria and Israel in Linz, Austria, September 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Israel’s Saied Abu Farchi, right, scores his sides first goal past Austria’s Philipp Lienhart during the Nations League Group B3 soccer match between Austria and Israel in Linz, Austria, September 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Israel forward Saied Abu Farchi was sent off for celebrating his goal against Austria in their 3-1 UEFA Nations League defeat tonight by using the corner flag to simulate a gun.

Abu Farchi headed home in the 55th minute to bring Israel level after Austria had taken the lead through a Romano Schmid penalty before halftime at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz.

The 20-year-old ran to the corner flag, grabbed it and made a gun-firing gesture during his celebration.

The referee had booked Abu Farchi four minutes earlier and showed him a second yellow card for the celebration, followed by a red, leaving Israel with 10 players.

Austria regained the lead in the 90th minute through Phillipp Mwene, who netted following a cross from Paul Wanner. Sasa Kalajdzic added a third in stoppage time with a close-range finish.

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