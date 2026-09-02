The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Sept. 2 – In bold Israeli op, Hamas commander nabbed in Gaza City

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian on the special forces mission deep inside the Gaza Strip, the IDF’s punishment of 16 Givati soldiers, and the evolving role of women in the military

With:
  • Amanda Borschel-Dan
    Amanda Borschel-Dan

    Deputy Editor Amanda Borschel-Dan is the host of The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, What Matters Now and The Reel Schmooze podcasts, and heads up The Times of Israel’s features.

  • Emanuel Fabian
    Emanuel Fabian

    Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel’s military correspondent

Edit Today, 1:51 pm

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

“Special forces” of the Shin Bet captured the commander of Hamas’s internal security apparatus in a “bold operation” in Gaza City on Tuesday morning, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the military, and the domestic security agency. It is the first time since the ceasefire that Israel is publicizing a raid deep inside the Gaza Strip. Fabian takes us through what we know.

More from The Daily Briefing

The IDF on Tuesday dismissed a reservist commander who, along with his troops, was filmed in early August praying with settlers besieging the Palestinian village of Qusra, rather than removing them from their illegal outpost. Fabian reviews the timeline of the siege on the village and how the IDF is — or is not — dealing with the extremist settlers conducting it.

The commander of the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion on Sunday sentenced 16 of his troops to prison after they refused to enter an armored personnel carrier in the Gaza Strip for operational activity last week because a female paramedic was attached to the force. We discuss the evolving roles of women in the military and whether it could even function without female soldiers.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Israel confirms capturing Hamas internal security chief in Gaza City raid

IDF ousts reservist who prayed with besieging settlers; still no arrests for Qusra attack

16 Givati soldiers sent to prison for refusing to enter APC with female paramedic

Bar Kalifa tapped as top IDF West Bank officer, weeks after Katz announced move on TV

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.
Back to top
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering allows you to manage your newsletters and alerts and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.