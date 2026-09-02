Daily Briefing Sept. 2 – In bold Israeli op, Hamas commander nabbed in Gaza City

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

“Special forces” of the Shin Bet captured the commander of Hamas’s internal security apparatus in a “bold operation” in Gaza City on Tuesday morning, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the military, and the domestic security agency. It is the first time since the ceasefire that Israel is publicizing a raid deep inside the Gaza Strip. Fabian takes us through what we know.

The IDF on Tuesday dismissed a reservist commander who, along with his troops, was filmed in early August praying with settlers besieging the Palestinian village of Qusra, rather than removing them from their illegal outpost. Fabian reviews the timeline of the siege on the village and how the IDF is — or is not — dealing with the extremist settlers conducting it.

The commander of the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion on Sunday sentenced 16 of his troops to prison after they refused to enter an armored personnel carrier in the Gaza Strip for operational activity last week because a female paramedic was attached to the force. We discuss the evolving roles of women in the military and whether it could even function without female soldiers.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Israel confirms capturing Hamas internal security chief in Gaza City raid

IDF ousts reservist who prayed with besieging settlers; still no arrests for Qusra attack

16 Givati soldiers sent to prison for refusing to enter APC with female paramedic

Bar Kalifa tapped as top IDF West Bank officer, weeks after Katz announced move on TV

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: