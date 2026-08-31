Bar Kalifa tapped as top IDF West Bank officer, weeks after Katz announced move on TV

The Israel Defense Forces announced Monday that Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa has been officially nominated as the next chief of the Central Command, the top military position in the West Bank — weeks after Defense Minister Israel Katz ignited a firestorm when he publicly tapped him for the role.

In a statement, the IDF said Katz approved IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir’s recommendation to appoint Bar Kalifa as Central Command chief, a role he will begin in 2027, “subject to an operational situation assessment.”

Katz publicly clashed with Zamir a month ago after announcing on live television that he would replace current Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth with Bar Kalifa. The remark came after panelists on the pro-government Channel 14 pressured him to oust Bluth.

The defense minister attempted to walk back the announcement after he faced criticism accusing him of undermining the independence of the military for cheap political gain. Katz said during the TV appearance that he was planning on replacing Bluth with Bar Kalifa since the former had contravened his policy by seeking to renew an administrative restraining order against a violent settler.

Bar Kalifa currently heads the Personnel Directorate. He previously commanded the 36th Division during months of fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

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It was not immediately clear if Bluth would continue in the military after completing his tenure as Central Command chief in 2027.

Bluth faced criticism from hard-right settlers for speaking out against settler hooliganism and “Jewish terrorism” in the West Bank. Far-right figures alleged that he was soft on Palestinian terror while unfairly targeting settlers. At the same time, Bluth was also lambasted by left-wing groups, who accused him of a lax response to the rising scourge of settler violence and of actively supporting the establishment of new settlements across the West Bank.

Responding to the backlash over his TV appearance earlier this month, Katz argued that Zamir had already recommended Bar Kalifa as the next Central Command chief, and that his comments on Channel 14 were simply his announcement of his intention to “advance his appointment in accordance with procedures.”

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But the military had not yet made the announcement and the IDF said at the time that Katz’s attempt to appoint Bar Kalifa had not been “in accordance with procedures.”

Zamir also announced on Monday a list of other senior appointments, including three new brigadier generals and 11 new colonels, along with two brigadier generals and 23 colonels moving to new roles at the same rank.

Another 19 senior officers are being sent to studies between roles. The list of appointments is still pending Katz’s approval.

Among the appointments is the first senior female officer to command the IDF Artillery Corps’ 282nd Regiment.

Col. Efrat Kaykov currently commands the 213th Reserve Artillery Regiment and was previously deputy commander of the 282nd. She was also the first woman to command a battalion in the Artillery Corps.

Kaykov will now be the first woman to command the 282nd Regiment, a standing army artillery formation.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.