Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

UAE said to halt flights by Iranian airlines to comply with US sanctions

By AFP Today, 1:15 pm
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TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media says that the United Arab Emirates has suspended flights operated by Iran’s airlines to comply with US sanctions.

“All flights by Iranian airlines to the United Arab Emirates have been cancelled since midnight,” the ISNA news agency says.

An Iran Airtour flight from Tehran to Dubai was canceled shortly before its scheduled departure in the morning, after tickets had been issued, one passenger tells AFP.

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