Jewish mob seen attacking Arab men outside Jerusalem Old City, 11 arrested

Footage from overnight shows dozens of Jewish youths attacking two Arab men at Damascus Gate outside the Old City of Jerusalem.

The two men are seen being pushed to the ground, kicked and chased away by a mob of people, many of them in religious Jewish garb.

#شاهد | عشرات المستوطنين يعتدون على الفلسطينيين في باب العامود بالقدس المحتلة فجر اليوم، وينشرون ذلك عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي. pic.twitter.com/vsdzU549O2 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 29, 2026

Police, who are seen arriving on scene in a second video, say 11 people were arrested “during disturbances at the site” overnight.

Recent days have seen the number of Jewish visitors to the Old City swell due to the Sukkot holiday, including at Damascus Gate, which is normally the main portal used by East Jerusalem Palestinians.

عبر البث المباشر لصفحات المستوطنين…. مستوطنون يعربدون ويعتدون على الأهالي في منطقة باب العامود بالقدس المحتلة ليلة أمس. pic.twitter.com/IjXJmKFsqI — القسطل الإخباري (@AlQastalps) September 29, 2026