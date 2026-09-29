Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Jewish mob seen attacking Arab men outside Jerusalem Old City, 11 arrested

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 9:10 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Footage from overnight shows dozens of Jewish youths attacking two Arab men at Damascus Gate outside the Old City of Jerusalem.

The two men are seen being pushed to the ground, kicked and chased away by a mob of people, many of them in religious Jewish garb.

Police, who are seen arriving on scene in a second video, say 11 people were arrested “during disturbances at the site” overnight.

Recent days have seen the number of Jewish visitors to the Old City swell due to the Sukkot holiday, including at Damascus Gate, which is normally the main portal used by East Jerusalem Palestinians.

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