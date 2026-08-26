IDF says Gaza mission canceled after religious troops refuse to serve with female paramedic

Soldiers in the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion refused to enter an armored personnel carrier in the Gaza Strip for operational activity on Tuesday night because a female paramedic was attached to the force, the Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday.

As a result, the mission was canceled, according to the army.

The incident was the latest in a series of cases of male Orthodox soldiers refusing to interact with servicewomen in the army, due to the men’s religious sensibilities. The cases play into the larger debate in Israeli society over whether Haredi men must serve in the military, and how much the IDF must do to accommodate their religious observances and strictures.

The Rotem Battalion is not an ultra-Orthodox unit, and therefore the soldiers serving there, under the IDF’s protocols, may have to serve alongside women.

The IDF said that “soldiers who maintain a religious lifestyle are entitled to carry out operational activity within a gender-segregated framework, except in exceptional cases.”

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“The force refused to carry out the operational activity, and as a result, the activity was canceled,” the military said.

The IDF said the incident is under further investigation and “command measures will be taken in accordance with its findings.”

In a separate incident on Monday, a group of female soldiers was briefly denied entry to a military outpost in northern Israel because an ultra-Orthodox unit was stationed there, Channel 12 reported.

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According to the report, soldiers from Unit 8200, the IDF’s signals intelligence unit, arrived for routine activity at the post in the Golan Heights, where they were denied entry.

An officer at the post told Channel 12 that a company from the Kfir Brigade’s Netzah Yehuda Battalion — a unit catering to Haredi male soldiers — was stationed there, and those troops blocked the female soldiers from entering. Eventually, the female troops were allowed in after officers at the post intervened, the report said.

The IDF, in response, said that “after commanders intervened, the incident was addressed, and the female officer entered the post and carried out her mission as required.”

It was unclear why the IDF only referred to one female officer while the report claimed it was several soldiers who tried to enter the post.

“The IDF will continue to act to provide a respectful and equitable service environment, while fully preserving the way of life of all service members, and without the service of one population coming at the expense of the other,” the military added.

Under the IDF’s protocols for service conditions for Haredi troops, the Netzah Yehuda Battalion is gender-segregated, but its soldiers may come into contact with women while serving at various bases where female troops also serve.

A new unit, the Hasmonean Brigade, is the only one whose protocols allow for all personnel to maintain gender separation on base.