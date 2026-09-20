Troops find gun used by terrorist in deadly shooting attack at West Bank spring, military says

The gun used by the Palestinian terrorist in today’s deadly shooting attack at a spring in the West Bank was located a short while ago by troops, the military says.

The terrorist had fled the scene following the shooting near the Neve Tzuf settlement and dropped the gun at some stage in the process.

Commandos captured the gunman at a hospital in the Ramallah area hours later, although he was unarmed.

The gun was found by Israeli forces a short while ago, the IDF says.

Meanwhile, speaking from the scene of the attack, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says that the military is “on high alert, deployed and prepared with reinforced forces across all sectors, including during the [Yom Kippur] fast.”