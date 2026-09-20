Ukraine launches over 1,000 drones at Russia in ‘largest ever’ attack, officials say

Ukrainian forces fired more than 1,000 drones at Russia overnight, including hundreds that were launched toward Moscow, officials say.

Moscow’s mayor describes the wave of drones as the “largest ever” drone attack on the Russian capital and says there was damage to a Moscow oil refinery and a residential building.

Across the wider Moscow region, the attack killed two people and wounded 20, local governor Andrei Vorobyov says. The dead were a 74-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, he says.

Writing on social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Kyiv used a range of missiles and drones in the attack — including Ukraine’s domestically made Flamingo and Pelican missiles — to hit oil and logistics facilities.

“These are billions of dollars that sustain the war machine,” Zelensky says, referring to the financial pressure that Kyiv hopes to put on Russia’s economy.

Ukraine also continued to fend off Russian attacks, Zelensky says. A Russian drone strike hit a monastery in Ukraine’s Kherson region Saturday, killing a member of the clergy and wounding four people, he says.

A Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital also killed two children and their mother on Saturday evening, says Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv regional state administration. He later says another child wounded in the same attack died in hospital on Sunday.