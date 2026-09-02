Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Iran’s top negotiator calls US ‘Satan’ after strike apparently hit home hosting a wedding

By Agencies and ToI Staff Today, 10:38 am Edit
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf gives a press conference at an event marking 40 days since the burial of the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at Imam Hassan al-Mujtaba Mosque in Iraq’s central holy shrine city of Karbala on August 20, 2026. (Karar Jabbar/AFP)
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf gives a press conference at an event marking 40 days since the burial of the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at Imam Hassan al-Mujtaba Mosque in Iraq’s central holy shrine city of Karbala on August 20, 2026. (Karar Jabbar/AFP)

Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf calls the United States “Satan” after an apparent attack on a wedding ceremony in the country’s south.

He also appears to reference Israel as “junior Satan.”

“Minab school: children massacred. Lamerd sports hall: kids slaughtered. Kuhestak wedding: children killed with families. If a power acts like Satan, picks targets like Satan, and kills like Satan, it’s Satan. Shields a junior Satan that does the same? It’s THE Great Satan,” says Ghalibaf in a post on X.

The Iranian Red Crescent said four people were killed, including a child, and over 50 were wounded after a US strike hit a home that was hosting a wedding in the town of Kuhestak in the country’s south.

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