Iran’s top negotiator calls US ‘Satan’ after strike apparently hit home hosting a wedding

Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf calls the United States “Satan” after an apparent attack on a wedding ceremony in the country’s south.

He also appears to reference Israel as “junior Satan.”

“Minab school: children massacred. Lamerd sports hall: kids slaughtered. Kuhestak wedding: children killed with families. If a power acts like Satan, picks targets like Satan, and kills like Satan, it’s Satan. Shields a junior Satan that does the same? It’s THE Great Satan,” says Ghalibaf in a post on X.

The Iranian Red Crescent said four people were killed, including a child, and over 50 were wounded after a US strike hit a home that was hosting a wedding in the town of Kuhestak in the country’s south.