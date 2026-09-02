Iran’s top negotiator calls US ‘Satan’ after strike apparently hit home hosting a wedding
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Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf calls the United States “Satan” after an apparent attack on a wedding ceremony in the country’s south.
He also appears to reference Israel as “junior Satan.”
“Minab school: children massacred. Lamerd sports hall: kids slaughtered. Kuhestak wedding: children killed with families. If a power acts like Satan, picks targets like Satan, and kills like Satan, it’s Satan. Shields a junior Satan that does the same? It’s THE Great Satan,” says Ghalibaf in a post on X.
The Iranian Red Crescent said four people were killed, including a child, and over 50 were wounded after a US strike hit a home that was hosting a wedding in the town of Kuhestak in the country’s south.
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