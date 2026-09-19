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Joint List MK Tibi: We will push to replace Knesset speaker even before next government formed

By Lazar Berman Today, 9:00 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

MK Ahmad Tibi attends a Hadash–Ta'al faction meeting, at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on June 29, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
MK Ahmad Tibi attends a Hadash–Ta'al faction meeting, at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on June 29, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

MK Ahmed Tibi, chairman of the Ta’al party, says that his Arab Joint List faction with the communist Hadash party will push to replace the Knesset speaker after elections, even if a new coalition is unable to reach a majority without Arab parties.

“There are all kinds of things, from a range of steps, immediately after the elections, that could change reality,” Tibi says in an interview with Channel 12.

“You know what the election of a Knesset speaker immediately after the elections means?” Tibi continues. “The story is over. This is complete control of the Knesset.”

Likud’s Amir Ohana is the current Knesset speaker. Though leading opposition parties have said they won’t sit with Arab parties in a future coalition, the Joint List wants to prevent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from forming the next coalition.

Changing the speaker before a government is formed will give opposition parties control over the parliamentary agenda.

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