Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

EU making plans to break up its diplomatic service – report

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 7:49 am Edit

The European Commission is drawing up plans to break up the EU’s diplomatic service and fold parts of it into the bloc’s executive, the Financial Times reports.

Senior officials have begun studying which functions of the European External Action Service (EEAS) could be absorbed by existing Commission departments, the newspaper says, according to people briefed on the process.

According to the report, the EEAS is seen by a number of European countries as ineffective in the face of crises including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Iran war, as well as in dealings with US President Donald Trump.

Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.