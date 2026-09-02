EU making plans to break up its diplomatic service – report

The European Commission is drawing up plans to break up the EU’s diplomatic service and fold parts of it into the bloc’s executive, the Financial Times reports.

Senior officials have begun studying which functions of the European External Action Service (EEAS) could be absorbed by existing Commission departments, the newspaper says, according to people briefed on the process.

According to the report, the EEAS is seen by a number of European countries as ineffective in the face of crises including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Iran war, as well as in dealings with US President Donald Trump.

Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report.