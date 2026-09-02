Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Police announce arrest of 3 more suspects in violence against Palestinians in West Bank

By Noam Lehmann Today, 8:20 am Edit

Police announce the arrest overnight of three suspects as part of an investigation into arson attacks and assaults against Palestinians south of Hebron.

The suspects are residents of the West Bank and of central Israel, aged between 15 and 22, police say, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Following an interrogation, police will bring the suspects before a court to request their detention be extended, police add.

Yesterday, police announced the arrest of eight other suspects in acts of arson and assault against Palestinians south of Hebron, and brought them before a court to have their detention extended.

The court agreed to extend the detention of seven suspects and released the eight under restrictions, police say.

Police told The Times of Israel yesterday that some of the detainees were suspected of setting fire to a mosque and several homes in Khirbet a-Tuba in the South Hebron Hills on August 5, in an incident in which six Palestinians reportedly required medical attention after attackers beat them.

Other detainees were suspected of setting fire to a mosque in al-Tuwani, also in the South Hebron Hills, on July 19.

Nurit Yohanan contributed to this report.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.