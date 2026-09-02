Police announce arrest of 3 more suspects in violence against Palestinians in West Bank

Police announce the arrest overnight of three suspects as part of an investigation into arson attacks and assaults against Palestinians south of Hebron.
The suspects are residents of the West Bank and of central Israel, aged between 15 and 22, police say, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
Following an interrogation, police will bring the suspects before a court to request their detention be extended, police add.
Yesterday, police announced the arrest of eight other suspects in acts of arson and assault against Palestinians south of Hebron, and brought them before a court to have their detention extended.
The court agreed to extend the detention of seven suspects and released the eight under restrictions, police say.
Police told The Times of Israel yesterday that some of the detainees were suspected of setting fire to a mosque and several homes in Khirbet a-Tuba in the South Hebron Hills on August 5, in an incident in which six Palestinians reportedly required medical attention after attackers beat them.
Other detainees were suspected of setting fire to a mosque in al-Tuwani, also in the South Hebron Hills, on July 19.
Nurit Yohanan contributed to this report.
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