Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026

New footage shows Israeli passengers filming aftermath of flydubai attack for fear of arrest in Saudi Arabia

By Nava Freiberg Today, 8:51 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

New footage from aboard flydubai Flight 1073 shows Israeli passengers who subdued the Omani terrorist worrying that they could be arrested and blamed for the violence upon landing in Saudi Arabia, Channel 12 reports, airing clips from several videos taken on the flight.

In the footage, which was filmed after the passengers subdued the terrorist and were tending to the wounded pilot ahead of the emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Shota Musayev, one of the Israeli passengers who helped overpower the attacker, urges the others to document what happened, fearing Saudi authorities would not believe their account when they landed, particularly as their clothes were covered in blood.

Another Israeli passenger who helped rescue the plane, Yaniv Hayoun, reassures the group, saying, “No, no, brother, there are cameras… Everything’s okay. Calm down.”

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