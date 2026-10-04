Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026
IDF says Hamas commander killed in Israeli strike in southern Gaza
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
A Hamas commander was killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip earlier today, the military announces.
The IDF says the strike in Khan Younis killed Muad Gamal Abu Nuseira, a commander in Hamas’s military wing.
A separate strike yesterday killed Mahmoud Ibrahim Dib Alyan, identified by the IDF as a commander in Hamas’s surveillance unit.
Both operatives were killed to “remove a threat,” the army says.
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