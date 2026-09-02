Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

USS Abraham Lincoln arrives in Thailand after 286 days at sea

By Reuters Today, 8:56 am Edit
A helicopter lands on the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln after it arrived at the port in Laem Chabang, Chonburi, Thailand, September 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A helicopter lands on the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln after it arrived at the port in Laem Chabang, Chonburi, Thailand, September 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

US Navy aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln steams into Thailand’s Laem Chabang after 286 days at sea, including a long deployment in the Middle East, amid reports of mental health concerns and deteriorating conditions on board.

The Lincoln, with roughly ​5,000 sailors and Marines, was deployed in November last year and was involved in the US naval blockade and combat operations in the war with Iran. It set a modern-day record for consecutive days at sea, according to ​Democratic lawmakers.

Typically naval deployments are for between six and nine months, but during times of conflict that can be extended.

Accompanied by other US naval vessels, the aircraft carrier will stop in Thailand — the United States’ only treaty partner in mainland Southeast Asia — for five days of rest and recuperation, according to Thai officials.

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