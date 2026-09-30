Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Flydubai sending 2nd plane to fly stranded passengers from Saudi Arabia to Tel Aviv

Today, 11:09 am
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Following the emergency landing of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv in Saudi Arabia, the airline is sending a second plane to Tabruk Airport to fly passengers the remainder of the way to Israel.

There is no current ETA on when that flight is expected to arrive and when the passengers are expected to land in Tel Aviv.

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