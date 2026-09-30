Flydubai sending 2nd plane to fly stranded passengers from Saudi Arabia to Tel Aviv
Following the emergency landing of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv in Saudi Arabia, the airline is sending a second plane to Tabruk Airport to fly passengers the remainder of the way to Israel.
There is no current ETA on when that flight is expected to arrive and when the passengers are expected to land in Tel Aviv.
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