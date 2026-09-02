Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Iran foreign ministry says US strike on wedding was a ‘war crime’

By Agencies Today, 2:47 pm 1 Edit

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman labels a deadly US strike on a wedding ceremony in the south of the country a “war crime.”

“The truth of this unlawful war of choice — and the true face of the war crime — is in Sirik, where a wedding ceremony was brutally bombed as part of America’s desperate struggle to conceal its failure,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei posts on X.

The Iranian Red Crescent said four people were killed, including a child, and over 50 were wounded after a US strike hit a home that was hosting a wedding in the town of Kuhestak in the country’s south.

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