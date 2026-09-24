Iranian and Ukrainian foreign ministers meet in New York — Mehr news agency
The Iranian and Ukrainian foreign ministers held a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly today, the semi-official Mehr news agency reports, the first such meeting since tensions rose in July following a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea.
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