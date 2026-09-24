Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Iranian and Ukrainian foreign ministers meet in New York — Mehr news agency

By Reuters Today, 4:06 pm
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The Iranian and Ukrainian foreign ministers held a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly today, the semi-official Mehr news agency reports, the first such meeting since tensions rose in July following a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea.

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