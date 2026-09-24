Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Boy with rare brain-eating amoeba dies after Sea of Galilee swim

By Diana Bletter Today, 3:56 pm
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Reporter at The Times of Israel

Baruch Neriya, 9, from Pardes Hanna, who was hospitalized at the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, has died after contracting encephalitis as a result of a rare amoeba of the Naegleria fowleri type.

The boy swam at Kursi Beach at the Sea of Galilee about a week before his hospitalization in early September.

The amoeba causes an extremely rare but highly fatal infection of the central nervous system. Fewer than 500 cases have been reported worldwide, including two in the US over the past year. Israel has seen three recorded cases in recent years.

Symptoms begin with a high temperature, headaches, vomiting, nausea, and neurological symptoms, usually affecting consciousness.

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