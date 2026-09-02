Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

1 killed in IDF strike carried out in response to Hezbollah drone attack on troops, Lebanese media says

By Agencies and ToI Staff Today, 3:20 pm Edit

An earlier Israeli strike on south Lebanon killed one person, Lebanese official media says.

The Israel Defense Forces carried out strikes overnight and this morning in response to a Hezbollah drone attack targeting troops in Lebanon.

“One person was killed and another wounded in a strike launched by an enemy drone” in the city of Nabatieh, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) says.

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