Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

2 men shot dead in Nazareth, first responders say

By Noam Lehmann Today, 7:53 pm Edit

Two men were shot dead in Nazareth a short while ago, first responders say.

According to police, the shots were fired toward a car in the northern Arab city.

Officers rushed to the scene and are searching for suspects, police say, adding that the shooting is of a “criminal” rather than nationalist nature and “the circumstances are under examination.”

The victims are still unidentified, police say. Magen David Adom says they were both about 30 years old.

Medics who were alerted to the shooting found the two men with serious penetrating wounds, without a pulse and not breathing, and declared them dead on the spot, the ambulance service says.

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