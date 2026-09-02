Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Peru cuts ties with Iran, accusing Tehran of escalating Mideast war

By AFP Today, 4:54 am Edit

Peru’s Foreign Ministry says it has severed diplomatic relations with Iran, accusing Tehran of inciting “an escalation of conflicts” in the Middle East and hindering maritime transit in the Strait of Hormuz.

Citing a historic pacifist stance, the Peruvian government “has made the decision to sever diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the ministry says in a statement.

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