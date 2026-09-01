Man arrested for allegedly lacing supermarket baby food with sedatives

A man suspected of lacing baby food in Jerusalem supermarkets with sedatives was ordered kept in custody by the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The man, who was arrested on Monday, is a resident of the south in his 40s. The court ordered him held in detention until at least Sunday, and his name is barred for publication until Wednesday.

Several infants were hospitalized in June with symptoms of benzodiazepine poisoning after consuming baby food bought in the Jerusalem.

Speaking at a hearing on Tuesday, the judge said that evidence gathered by police “establishes a substantial reasonable suspicion of offenses including the use of poison in a manner endangering life, negligent handling of medications and theft,” according to the Kan public broadcaster.

“The respondent is suspected of involvement in the deliberate poisoning of food products intended for infants and young children. The danger posed is self-evident,” the judge added.

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Kan reported that the court ordered the suspect to be examined to determine if he is fit to stand trial after his attorney claimed that he suffers from bipolar disorder. The public broadcaster also said that police have ruled out a nationalistic motive for the crime, and are still investigating if anyone else was involved.

Police launched an investigation in June after four children were hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center with symptoms of benzodiazepine poisoning after consuming the Prinok brand baby purees sold at two branches of a Jerusalem supermarket chain, Zol UBegadol.

פרשת פרינוק: הוארך ב-6 ימים מעצרו של החשוד במעורבות בהרעלה מכוונת של מוצרי מזון לתינוקות @VeredPelman https://t.co/vzCNc7x6db Advertisement — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 1, 2026

In a statement at the time, police said they had begun “a series of investigative measures, both overt and covert, to trace the source of the sedative substances and the method by which they were introduced into the products. At this stage, all lines of inquiry are being investigated.”

According to laboratory testing, clonazepam and lorazepam, substances from the benzodiazepine family normally prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders, were found in the jars.

All the children who were hospitalized after consuming these purees have since been discharged.

In a statement at the time, the ministry reminded the public to make sure that all purchased products are sealed and intact, and sold in their original packaging.

Diana Bletter contributed to this report.