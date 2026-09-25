IDF seals home of Palestinian terrorist who killed Israeli at West Bank spring on Sunday

IDF troops sealed the home of the Palestinian terrorist who shot dead Netanel Shukrun, an Israeli father of six, at a natural spring in the West Bank earlier this week, the military says.
Following the attack on Sunday, the eve of Yom Kippur, the gunman fled the scene while coming under fire from a soldier in the area. He was captured by troops hours later at a hospital near Ramallah.
Over Yom Kippur, troops operated in the village of Bidu and measured the 37-year-old terrorist’s home.
Overnight, the home was sealed ahead of its planned demolition, the army says this morning.
As a matter of policy, Israel demolishes the homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out deadly terror attacks.
Sealing the homes of attackers is often a replacement or stopgap for demolishing them. In general, the demolition process takes several months, as the High Court must address appeals by the family, and security forces often wait for an optimal time to enter Palestinian cities or neighborhoods for the operation.
The IDF says the temporary sealing of the home was approved by Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, and that the military “intends to continue to advance the process of demolishing the house.”
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