Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 3, 2026

French far-right leader Le Pen expresses ‘complete confidence’ in top ally amid antisemitism claims

By AFP Today, 10:40 pm
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French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen says she has full confidence in her top ally Jordan Bardella, accused by an investigative news website of making antisemitic comments in 2013, in a statement published Saturday.

“I have complete confidence in Jordan,” Le Pen says in the brief statement published by La Tribune Dimanche newspaper. Bardella, tipped to be prime minister if Le Pen wins the presidency, has denied the allegations.

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