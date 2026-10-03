Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 3, 2026
Firefighters battle blaze at waste dump near northern Druze town of Isfiya
Sue Surkes is The Times of Israel's environment reporter
Residents of the western part of Isfiya, a Druze town in northern Israel, are told to stay indoors as 20 firefighting crews battle flames and smoke at a nearby waste dump.
The commander of the Haifa Fire Station, Kobi Mizrahi, issues a statement saying it will take several hours to put out the flames, but that there is no immediate danger to residents.
Isfiya is located in the Carmel mountain range, where a disastrous fire broke out in 2010 that burned more than 50,000 dunams (12,300 acres) and claimed the lives of 44 people, mainly prison service cadets on a bus that became trapped in the blaze.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Eisenkot links Netanyahu’s rejection of state inquiry into Oct. 7 to near disaster on flydubai flight
- Winter says he will demand ultra-Orthodox serve in IDF, but will still join coalition with non-Zionist Haredi party
- French far-right leader Le Pen expresses ‘complete confidence’ in top ally amid antisemitism claims
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