Firefighters battle blaze at waste dump near northern Druze town of Isfiya

Residents of the western part of Isfiya, a Druze town in northern Israel, are told to stay indoors as 20 firefighting crews battle flames and smoke at a nearby waste dump.

The commander of the Haifa Fire Station, Kobi Mizrahi, issues a statement saying it will take several hours to put out the flames, but that there is no immediate danger to residents.

Isfiya is located in the Carmel mountain range, where a disastrous fire broke out in 2010 that burned more than 50,000 dunams (12,300 acres) and claimed the lives of 44 people, mainly prison service cadets on a bus that became trapped in the blaze.