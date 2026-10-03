Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 3, 2026

Firefighters battle blaze at waste dump near northern Druze town of Isfiya

By Sue Surkes 3 October 2026, 10:57 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Sue Surkes is The Times of Israel's environment reporter

Residents of the western part of Isfiya, a Druze town in northern Israel, are told to stay indoors as 20 firefighting crews battle flames and smoke at a nearby waste dump.

The commander of the Haifa Fire Station, Kobi Mizrahi, issues a statement saying it will take several hours to put out the flames, but that there is no immediate danger to residents.

Isfiya is located in the Carmel mountain range, where a disastrous fire broke out in 2010 that burned more than 50,000 dunams (12,300 acres) and claimed the lives of 44 people, mainly prison service cadets on a bus that became trapped in the blaze.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.