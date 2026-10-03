IDF says it targeted senior Hamas official Ali al-Amoudi in Gaza City strike that killed 5 people

The IDF confirms carrying out a strike targeting senior Hamas official Ali al-Amoudi overnight, while acknowledging that the results of the strike are still under review.

Palestinian media reported that the strike in Gaza City killed five people, including four women.

The military says that the strike targeted Amoudi while he was residing in an apartment “used for terror activity, inside a residential building,” and that it took steps to “minimize harm to civilians as much as possible.”

“This is further evidence of the Hamas terror group’s hiding among the civilian population and its cynical use of them as human shields and to advance terrorist plots,” the army says.

Amoudi, the deputy chairman of Hamas’s political bureau in Gaza, had served as former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s “right-hand man and personal aide and was involved in decision-making for the October 7 massacre,” the military says.

The military says that in 1993, Amoudi was involved in the murder of four Israelis in the West Bank, and in 1994, was involved in an incident in Ramallah in which Shin Bet agent Noam-Menachem Cohen was killed.

“Today, Amoudi is the most senior Hamas figure in the Gaza Strip and is directly involved in Hamas terror activity and in rebuilding the group for war,” the army says, adding that he was targeted to “remove the threat.”