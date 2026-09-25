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IDF names two Hamas operatives, including head of funding mechanism, killed in Gaza strikes yesterday

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 12:26 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Palestinians in Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip, August 12, 2026. (Abed Rahim Khatib/FLASH90)
Palestinians in Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip, August 12, 2026. (Abed Rahim Khatib/FLASH90)

Two Hamas operatives, including one involved in smuggling funds to the terror group, were killed in separate Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip yesterday, the military announces.

One strike in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah killed Jabr Moqbel, identified by the IDF as a Hamas member and head of the “Moqbel” money exchange network, “which transferred millions of shekels in foreign currency to Hamas.”

“These funds are used by Hamas to finance terrorists, restore military infrastructure, and advance attacks against IDF troops,” the army says.

Another strike on Thursday in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis killed Hasan al-Batta, identified by the IDF as a Hamas sniper operative.

Both operatives were involved in advancing attacks and restoring Hamas capabilities “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the military says, adding that they were killed “to remove the threat.”

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