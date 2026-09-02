US reissues alert urging citizens in Mideast to exercise caution amid ‘potential for unforeseen escalation’

The US State Department has reissued a security alert to American citizens in the Middle East, urging them to exercise caution due to the “potential for unforeseen escalation.”

The same alert was issued in July and August by US embassies in the Middle East, including in Israel.

The latest alert came amid tit-for-tat strikes between the US and Iran, which saw several countries in the region caught in the crossfire.

“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions,” the alert says. “Americans traveling to or from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations.”

“US diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including US businesses and other institutions,” it adds.