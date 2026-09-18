Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 18, 2026

Artists paint mural of anti-Israel rapper Macklemore in ruins of Gaza City

By Reuters Today, 7:04 pm
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Artists in Gaza have painted a mural of Macklemore wrapped in a Palestinian flag on a huge slab of concrete in the ruins of Gaza City, after the US rapper was kicked off Ed Sheeran’s upcoming tour for calling for a “Free Palestine” and singing an anti-Israel protest song.

The mural, on a slab that leans against ruined buildings surrounded by rubble, depicts the “Thrift Shop” rapper raising a fist in the air.

“Thank you for using your voice for Palestine,” it reads.

“We wanted to send a message to thank rapper Macklemore in this simple way,” says Anne Redwan, 26, who designed and painted the mural with fellow artist Qusai al-Helo.

“As an artist living under siege here in Gaza, we are waiting for support from anyone who can see (the) persecution we live under,” she tells Reuters. “We can paint murals bigger than this to express our feelings.”

Macklemore, who has long supported Palestinian causes, was cut from British pop star Sheeran’s musical lineup over remarks on stage criticizing Israel’s military assault in Gaza, which was launched after Hamas-led terrorists carried out a massacre in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Sheeran said he was unable to keep Macklemore on the tour after stadium owners refused to let him appear. US billionaire Robert Kraft, owner of Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, where his New England Patriots football team plays, said he had barred Macklemore from appearing there for antisemitism, which the rapper denies.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

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