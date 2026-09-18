Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 18, 2026

Mother of slain Nova partygoer blasts ex-IDF intel chief in chance meeting: ‘My daughter was buried because of you’

Today, 5:21 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The mother of Libby Cohen Meguri, who was murdered on October 7, 2023, by Hamas terrorists while trying to flee the Supernova music festival, rips into former IDF intelligence chief Aharon Haliva during a chance meeting at a park for not personally taking responsibility for her daughter’s death.

“You live a kilometer from our house, and you never came. You know her father, and you didn’t come. Don’t lie,” says Shelly Meshel-Yogev in a video uploaded to her Instagram.

“Where are you? Where were you? My daughter was buried because of you! You should feel humiliated and carry responsibility, and not breathe and say, ‘I want to come to you, I want to cry with you, because I am also suffering.’ You should say you are suffering like me! You don’t understand this?” she says.

“You didn’t bother to talk to us once — unlike [former IDF chief of staff] Herzi Halevi, who called and said I want to come. Where are you? Where have you been?”

Haliva stepped down in April 2024 over his role in the failures that led to the Hamas terror group’s October 7 onslaught.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.