Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 18, 2026

Robert Kraft held 40-minute call with Ed Sheeran over why he would not host pro-Palestinian rapper Macklemore — report

Today, 6:29 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft arrives before an NFL football owners meeting on August 26, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft arrives before an NFL football owners meeting on August 26, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

In a 40-minute phone call, Billionaire Robert Kraft explained to musician Ed Sheeran that he believed Macklemore’s accusation that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza was hate speech, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Pro-Palestinian rapper Macklemore had been slated to open for Sheeran on September 25 and 26 at Gillette Stadium, a Boston-area venue owned by Kraft.

But during the rapper’s opening set at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey earlier this month, he called for a “Free Palestine” from the stage and said that part of his reason for joining the tour was to repeat that message before large audiences across the US.

Kraft, a billionaire who supports pro-Israel and Jewish causes, has taken credit for Macklemore’s removal from the Sheeran tour earlier in the week, though the move sparked controversy.

During a phone call, the billionaire explained he would not host Macklemore at his stadium, the Journal says. While expressing sympathy for the Palestinian people, Kraft told Sheeran Hamas was the real problem in the conflict, and that Macklemore’s remarks amounted to hate speech.

Other NFL owners were also prepared to cancel Sheeran’s concerts as long as he remained as an opening act, the report says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.