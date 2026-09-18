Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 18, 2026
Costa Rica’s Grynspan leads third straw poll in UN chief race
UNITED NATIONS — A third informal poll by the United Nations Security Council placed former Costa Rican vice president Rebeca Grynspan as the narrow frontrunner in the contest to become the next UN secretary-general, diplomats and other sources close to the process say.
If elected, Grynspan would be the first Jewish UN chief.
Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Artists paint mural of anti-Israel rapper Macklemore in ruins of Gaza City
- Robert Kraft held 40-minute call with Ed Sheeran over why he would not host pro-Palestinian rapper Macklemore — report
- Mother of slain Nova partygoer blasts ex-IDF intel chief in chance meeting: ‘My daughter was buried because of you’
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