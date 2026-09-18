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Costa Rica’s Grynspan leads third straw poll in UN chief race

By Reuters Today, 6:55 pm
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Then-Ibero-American Secretary Rebeca Grynspan speaks in Antigua, Guatemala, November 16, 2018. (AP/Oliver de Ros)
Then-Ibero-American Secretary Rebeca Grynspan speaks in Antigua, Guatemala, November 16, 2018. (AP/Oliver de Ros)

UNITED NATIONS — A third informal poll by the United Nations Security Council placed former Costa Rican vice president Rebeca Grynspan as the narrow frontrunner in the contest to become the next UN secretary-general, diplomats and other sources close to the process say.

If elected, Grynspan would be the first Jewish UN chief.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

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