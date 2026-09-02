Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Third man shot dead in Nazareth in as many hours — police

By Noam Lehmann 2 September 2026, 10:05 pm Edit

A 27-year-old Nazareth resident was shot dead in the northern Arab city a short while ago, police say, less than three hours after two other men were shot dead there.

Officers rushed to the scene and are searching for suspects, police say.

The shooting is of a “criminal” rather than nationalist nature, and “the circumstances are under investigation,” police add.

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