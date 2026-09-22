Rubio says US open to meeting Iran on UN sidelines after Tehran seeks opening

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the US is open to speaking with Iranians at the UN General Assembly, but no meeting is currently scheduled.

“We’re open to that. I don’t think anything is scheduled at this point, but we’re certainly open to something like that, especially if it has the prospects of leading to something positive and ultimately achieving the goal of what this is all about,” Rubio tells NBC’s “Today” show.

“And that is the fact that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. They just simply can’t.”