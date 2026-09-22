Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Rubio says US open to meeting Iran on UN sidelines after Tehran seeks opening

By Reuters Today, 2:27 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the US is open to speaking with Iranians at the UN General Assembly, but no meeting is currently scheduled.

“We’re open to that. I don’t think anything is scheduled at this point, but we’re certainly open to something like that, especially if it has the prospects of leading to something positive and ultimately achieving the goal of what this is all about,” Rubio tells NBC’s “Today” show.

“And that is the fact that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. They just simply can’t.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.