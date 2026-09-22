Police: Settler minor evading arrest warrant over Qusra attack turns himself in

Police say a settler minor turned himself in this morning following a warrant for his arrest over alleged involvement in an attack on Palestinians in Qusra on August 29, weeks into a settler siege on a number of homes in the northern West Bank village.

The suspect, who lives in the northern West Bank, was interrogated and will be brought before a court tomorrow to have his detention extended, police say.

He had been on the run since arrest warrants were issued for suspects soon after the attack in Qusra, according to police.

He is the seventh suspect to be arrested in connection with the attack, in which settlers took over a Palestinian home with a family inside, police say.

Nobody was arrested during or immediately after the attack, despite the presence of Israeli security forces in the area.