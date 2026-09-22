Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Man shot, seriously wounded in Umm al-Fahm, first responders say

By Noam Lehmann Today, 7:04 pm
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A man was shot and seriously wounded in the northern Arab town of Umm al-Fahm a short while ago, according to first responders.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service says the man is about 30 years old. He was brought to a local clinic and rushed from there to Haemek Hospital in Afula in serious and unstable condition, MDA says.

Officers are gathering evidence on the scene and scanning the area for suspects, police say.

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