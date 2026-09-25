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Yehuda Atlas, beloved children’s book author, dies at 89

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Portrait of Yehuda Atlas, children’s book writer. December 03, 2012. (Moshe Shai/FLASH90)
Portrait of Yehuda Atlas, children’s book writer. December 03, 2012. (Moshe Shai/FLASH90)

Israel mourns the passing of Yehuda Atlas, a journalist, writer, and translator who rose to prominence after the publication of his 1977 children’s poetry book Ve Hayeled Hazeh Hu Ani (translated into English as “It’s Me”).

Atlas died yesterday at 89, according to an announcement by Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

President Isaac Herzog eulogized Atlas in a statement, saying the author’s work was “an inseparable part of Israeli children’s world” and that he “will be missed by many, but the fruits of his talent will certainly continue to accompany the children of Israel for generations to come.”

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