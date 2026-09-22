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Iran to ‘intensify’ response if US launches new attacks, says Guards spokesman

By AFP Today, 5:43 pm
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Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesman Hossein Mohebi says that Tehran will “undoubtedly intensify” its response if the United States launches new attacks on the Islamic Republic.

“If they act recklessly and history repeats itself, our resistance will undoubtedly intensify, bolstered by the experience we have gained. This time, we will not merely retaliate; we will adopt an offensive posture, and America will come to regret its actions, suffering greater humiliation than ever before,” says Mohebi in an interview with AFP.

Mohebi adds that the United States had tried to establish contact with the Guards, but they had rebuffed the effort.

“The Americans have tried to contact us but we refuse any such contact. Our dealings with the enemy — as long as they remain hostile — are conducted solely through arms,” says Mohebi, adding that diplomacy is handled by Iran’s foreign ministry.

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