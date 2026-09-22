Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Saudi Arabia restarts drone-damaged east-west pipeline
Saudi Arabia has restarted operations at its East-West Pipeline and could resume exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu later on Tuesday, three sources briefed on the matter say.
The pipeline was pumping at a low rate, two of them said.
State energy firm Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Drone attacks forced Saudi Arabia to shut its East-West Pipeline on September 13, halting crude loadings at the kingdom’s Yanbu port.
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