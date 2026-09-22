Saudi Arabia restarts drone-damaged east-west pipeline

Saudi Arabia has restarted operations at its East-West Pipeline and could resume exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu later on Tuesday, three sources briefed on the matter say.

The pipeline was pumping at a low rate, two of them said.

State energy firm Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Drone attacks forced Saudi Arabia to shut its East-West Pipeline on September 13, halting crude loadings at the kingdom’s Yanbu port.