Health Ministry rules out suspected case of Ebola in Israel
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Reporter at The Times of Israel
The Health Ministry announces that an individual who was suspected of having contracted Ebola after returning from the Democratic Republic of the Congo does not have the disease, according to laboratory tests.
The tests were carried out in accordance with professional protocols and accepted international guidelines for dealing with high-risk infectious diseases.
The ministry says that no confirmed case of Ebola has been diagnosed in Israel.
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