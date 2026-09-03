Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

Kuwait says it’s ‘engaging hostile missile and drone attacks’ by Iran

By AFP Today, 4:57 am Edit

Kuwait’s army says it’s intercepting a missile and drone attack from Iran.

“Kuwaiti air defenses are currently engaging hostile missile and drone attacks following the heinous Iranian aggression,” the army writes on X.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.