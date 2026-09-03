Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026
Kuwait says it’s ‘engaging hostile missile and drone attacks’ by Iran
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Kuwait’s army says it’s intercepting a missile and drone attack from Iran.
“Kuwaiti air defenses are currently engaging hostile missile and drone attacks following the heinous Iranian aggression,” the army writes on X.
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