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Iraq orders closure of border crossing with Iran amid hunt for perpetrators of attack on Saudi pipeline — sources

By Reuters Today, 3:02 am
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Iraq has ordered the closure of the Shalamcheh border crossing between Iraq and Iran as a precautionary measure after the latest drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, two security sources tell Reuters.

The sources say a wide-scale operation is underway to pursue perpetrators of the attack on Saudi Arabia.

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