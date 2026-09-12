Iraq orders closure of border crossing with Iran amid hunt for perpetrators of attack on Saudi pipeline — sources
Iraq has ordered the closure of the Shalamcheh border crossing between Iraq and Iran as a precautionary measure after the latest drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, two security sources tell Reuters.
The sources say a wide-scale operation is underway to pursue perpetrators of the attack on Saudi Arabia.
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