Daily Briefing Sept. 10: Board of Peace says PM cooperated on Gaza — until he entered campaign mode

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

US bureau chief Jacob Magid joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Following this week’s MEAD conference in Washington, DC — a Middle East-US gathering of policy makers — Magid reports on a conversation with a Board of Peace official who said that cooperation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding Gaza was mostly positive, until the Israeli leader entered campaign mode and sought to avoid any notion that he is acquiescing to Hamas. The Israeli election is on October 27.

On the topic of Gaza, Magid discusses another Board of Peace matter: the stalled training of 283,000 Palestinian police, as Israel currently won’t allow the vetted applicants to leave Gaza to train in Egypt.

Magid also reports on a conversation at MEAD with the president of Somaliland — the self-declared republic that broke from Somalia in 1991 and that Israel recognized in December 2025 — about sending troops to Gaza.

Following US President Donald Trump’s recent messaging regarding the United Kingdom’s far-reaching sanctions on the West Bank, Magid notes that the US leader said mildly that he wanted to discuss the matter further with Israel. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio notably did not condemn the British move, and said the US wants to see more stability in the West Bank.

Magid also discusses efforts in the Palestinian Authority to try and obtain a travel visa for President Mahmoud Abbas to speak at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York, after the US said it is planning to bar him due to its ongoing frustration with the PA.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Board of Peace official: We won’t have leverage over Netanyahu until after election

Israel barring recruits it vetted for Gaza police from leaving Strip for training

Trump, briefed in advance, didn’t ask UK to wait with settlement sanctions — official

PA submits US entry applications, testing plan to ban Abbas from UN confab — officials

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. Ari Schlacht produced this episode.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: