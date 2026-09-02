As weekly Haredi protests take a toll, Jerusalem cafe says it may close on Saturdays

Spokesperson for Cafe Basimta says business will make decision in coming days as some fear ultra-Orthodox rallies hounding the coffeehouse may escalate out of control

By Zev Stub Today, 6:15 pm Edit

Zev Stub is the Times of Israel's Diaspora Affairs correspondent.

Ultra-Orthodox protesters demonstrate against Cafe Basimta operating on Shabbat and clash with police, while secular protesters hold a counter-demonstration in support of the cafe in central Jerusalem, August 15, 2026. (Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90)
Ultra-Orthodox protesters demonstrate against Cafe Basimta operating on Shabbat and clash with police, while secular protesters hold a counter-demonstration in support of the cafe in central Jerusalem, August 15, 2026. (Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90)

Cafe Basimta, a coffeehouse in central Jerusalem that has been repeatedly targeted by ultra-Orthodox protesters for being open on Shabbat, is considering closing on Saturdays in response to the growing pressure, its spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The protests have been increasingly intense in recent weeks, and some worry that the situation may escalate out of control.

The cafe will make a final decision on the matter in the coming days, the spokesperson said.

The protests against Basimta began on July 4, when dozens of ultra-Orthodox demonstrators, many of them minors, gathered outside the cafe in several waves, banging on its windows and, according to staff, overturning tables.

On another occasion, dozens of Haredi men burst through barricades and tried to force their way inside.

Last month, a woman glued the cafe’s lock, causing a brief delay in its opening.

Ultra-Orthodox protesters clash with police during a protest against a cafe operating on Shabbat in central Jerusalem, July 25, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Secular customers have flocked to the cafe in response to the protests to support the business. Counterprotests in favor of the cafe remaining open on Shabbat have also been held, with police on the scene to minimize confrontation between the groups.

The dispute is complicated by the fact that the cafe is an official project of Jews for Jesus, a Christian missionary organization that seeks to convert Jews to believe in Jesus. Yoel Ben David, the cafe’s operator, is the group’s top official in Jerusalem.

The connection has caused unease among some secular supporters who rallied in support of the cafe. The Hapoel Jerusalem soccer team withdrew an offer of free advertising for the business after learning of its affiliation, while maintaining its support for the cafe’s freedom to operate.

Enforcement of laws regarding work on Shabbat is an ongoing issue of contention in Israel, against the backdrop of broader disagreement over the relationship between religion and state.

Municipal and national laws often differ, sometimes leading to conflict between city authorities and the national government, as well as local discord.

Secular activists hold up placards as they stage a counter-protest against Haredi men at Cafe Basimta in Jerusalem, on August 15, 2026. The Hebrew sign reads “We will die rather than drink instant,” a play on a slogan used by Haredi men against the IDF draft. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP)

Businesses across the country are occasionally vandalized by Haredi extremists who oppose their operating on Shabbat.

Jerusalem has become increasingly Orthodox over the years, driving out large segments of its secular population.

The clashes come amid broader tensions between the ultra-Orthodox community and the secular public over the issue of Haredi military service. Recent months have seen repeated demonstrations against the enlistment and arrest of ultra-Orthodox draft dodgers, including violent protests in Jerusalem.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

Most Popular
read more:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.